Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,871 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

