Walleye Capital LLC Invests $380,000 in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Superior Industries International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of SUP opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.