Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $19,133,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $14,480,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 392,852 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

