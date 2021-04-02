Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 514,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS GNRSU opened at $10.77 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

About Greenrose Acquisition

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

