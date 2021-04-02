Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

