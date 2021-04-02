Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,891 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WM stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

