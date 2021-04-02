WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $459.27 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, WAX has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $459.27 million and $59.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,714,287,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,076,693 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

