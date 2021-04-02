Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $345.00 at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.55.

Shares of W opened at $338.00 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

