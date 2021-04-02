WaykiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $84.01 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $84.01 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 995.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.