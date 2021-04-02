WazirX (WRX) Price Up 273.6% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 273.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $413.92 million and $788.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00288760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00736738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010011 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

