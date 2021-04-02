WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

