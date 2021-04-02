WCM Investment Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.16 and a 1-year high of $267.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

