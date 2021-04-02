WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.57% of Cass Information Systems worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

CASS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.