WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958 in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

