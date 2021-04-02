WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 454,702 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 454,702 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.