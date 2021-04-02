Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

