Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

3/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3.50 to $4.75.

3/17/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

