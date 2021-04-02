Wells Fargo & Company Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $45.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.