Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $177.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.93.

NASDAQ WING opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 10,918.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

