Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Golar LNG worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,471 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $149,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

