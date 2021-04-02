Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Plains GP worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 891,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,639 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

