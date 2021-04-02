Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

