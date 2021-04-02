Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,169 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.