Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,006 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.