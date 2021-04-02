Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 293,823 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $15,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99,893 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $4,604,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Embraer stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

