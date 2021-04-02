Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

