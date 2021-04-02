Wells Fargo & Company Raises At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $30.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE HOME opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

