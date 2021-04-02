Wells Fargo & Company Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $192.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

