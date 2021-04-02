WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

