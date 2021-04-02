West Financial Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.