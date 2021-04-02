Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

