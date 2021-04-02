WHALE Price Hits $35.97 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $196.24 million and $1.44 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can currently be bought for approximately $35.97 or 0.00060404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.00320485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.94 or 0.00748793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00089606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030411 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.