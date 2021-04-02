Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after acquiring an additional 268,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

