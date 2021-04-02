Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.