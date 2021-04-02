Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCP. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.98%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.