WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

WHF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

