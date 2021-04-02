William Blair Comments on J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $169.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

