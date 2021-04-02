Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,070.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,799.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

