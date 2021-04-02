Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.