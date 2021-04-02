Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,500 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,091 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $55.51.

