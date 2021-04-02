Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.