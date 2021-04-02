Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $198.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Winmark by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Winmark by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Winmark by 36,421.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Winmark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

