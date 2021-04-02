Winpak (TSE:WPK) Coverage Initiated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.64. Winpak has a one year low of C$38.73 and a one year high of C$52.65.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

