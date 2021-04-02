Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,070.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,799.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

