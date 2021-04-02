Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,201,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.