Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

WK stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Workiva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Workiva by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 37,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

