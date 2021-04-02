Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,962 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

