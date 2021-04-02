XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) vs. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Critical Review

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

6.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kandi Technologies Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82

XPeng has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.52%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -6.14% -2.98% -1.85% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $135.74 million 3.04 -$7.19 million ($0.14) -46.36 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPeng has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

XPeng beats Kandi Technologies Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Ltd. to jointly develop the EV market in China. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About XPeng

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.