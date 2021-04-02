Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716,727 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xylem were worth $96,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,149,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,004,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,288,000 after buying an additional 267,541 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after buying an additional 245,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

