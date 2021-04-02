Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YTRA shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

